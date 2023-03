I'm 13 and I live in the UK. I love coding and creating websites, so I thought I would turn it into a kind-of business. I'm thinking of starting as a sole trader and doing bits of work for friends, family, etc. until I get a bit older!

My question is whether I can officially accept payment for freelance work and, if so, what taxes are involved. Also, can I send invoices or am I better informally asking for payment?