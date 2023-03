I started to work a year ago and I'm putting all my savings in one ETF (SCHD), to have a lot of dividends when I'll turn 60 and then retire. Is that a good solution, given the fact that I'm still young and I should probably put my money in more risky investments? I read that SCHD can be nice when you don't want to take risks, but the growth isn't that great compared to other options I could invest in. What's your mind about this?