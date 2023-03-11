There is nothing wrong with "too many accounts". If you want FDIC protection, that is the simplest solution.

You can buy insurance for anything legal, or nearly so. Whether you can get it at a reasonable cost can only be determined by trying.

Most folks in that bracket, however, would invest in a diversified portfolio and count on the fact that the whole economy will not go bankrupt, and in fact will on average return more than enough profit to justify the small residual risk. It's not as if they can't afford some short-term losses in the pursuit of better long-term gains.

For the easiest way to do that, see other recent questions about what to do if you suddenly have a lot of money: Pay a fairly small amount to hire a financial advisor who does not take commission for a one-time consultation, to have them recommend a strategy suited to your tolerance for risk and plans for the money. Then implement their suggested mix as low-fee index funds. Revisit very occasionally to rebalance to maintain that mix. If your plans change, or after a decade or so, do another one-time consultation. Otherwise mostly ignore it and let your money make more money. This does not have to be complicated, despite what some people will claim.