There is nothing wrong with "too many accounts". If you want FDIC protection, that is the simplest solution.

You can buy insurance for anything legal, or nearly so. Whether you can get it at a reasonable can only be determined by trying.

Most folks in that bracket, however, would invest in a diversified portfolio and count on the fact that the whole economy will not go bankrupt, and in fact will on average return more than enough profit to justify the small residual risk. It's not as if they can't afford some short-term losses in the pursuit of better long-term gains.