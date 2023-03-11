I wish some times that if I get few millions in lottery, how will I protect it. There is news that Big companies like Roku had $487 with a failed bank.
I wonder how small investor protects their nest egg if it goes beyond SIPC limit and bank accounts if it goes beyond FDIC limits. Certainly they may go for multiple brokerages or bank account. But then it will spread the wealth in too many accounts. Can own insurance be bought against such failure ? But then question will become who will insure that insurer.