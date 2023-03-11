0

I wish some times that if I get few millions in lottery, how will I protect it. There is news that Big companies like Roku had $487 with a failed bank.

I wonder how small investor protects their nest egg if it goes beyond SIPC limit and bank accounts if it goes beyond FDIC limits. Certainly they may go for multiple brokerages or bank account. But then it will spread the wealth in too many accounts. Can own insurance be bought against such failure ? But then question will become who will insure that insurer.

There is nothing wrong with "too many accounts". If you want FDIC protection, that is the simplest solution.

You can buy insurance for anything legal, or nearly so. Whether you can get it at a reasonable can only be determined by trying.

Most folks in that bracket, however, would invest in a diversified portfolio and count on the fact that the whole economy will not go bankrupt, and in fact will on average return more than enough profit to justify the small residual risk. It's not as if they can't afford some short-term losses in the pursuit of better long-term gains.

