I wonder how Moody's bond ratings convert into likelihood of default. E.g., from https://www.moodys.com/sites/products/productattachments/ap075378_1_1408_ki.pdf:

I see eg Aa = low credit risk. What's the actual likelihood of default? 0.1%? 10%? etc. I'd like to know the likelihood of default for each possible Moody's bond rating. If that depends on the location, my main interest is the US.