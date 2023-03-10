0

As title implies - I own put options (Strike Price $125, exp. March 17 2023). I am wondering what happens to other owners of put options.

As we all know now, SIVB is in receivership. I do not own shares of SIVB, only put options. Due to trading being halted, I cannot acquire shares, so I'm curious as to what happens. Do put options holders get some form of compensation? I am aware that put options holders are entitled to the strike price x100 per contact, but I'm unsure of how that works, and when.

I use WeBull as my options trading platform, if that info is of any use.

Thank you!

