Today, Silicon Valley Bank is bankrupt, the second largest bank failure in American history.
What happens to its depositors? Will they be able to withdraw (some of) their money? How long will they have to wait? In what form will they receive it?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Today, Silicon Valley Bank is bankrupt, the second largest bank failure in American history.
What happens to its depositors? Will they be able to withdraw (some of) their money? How long will they have to wait? In what form will they receive it?
The FDIC will make the money for insured depositors (up to $250K per depositor) available on Monday. For the rest there's going to be an advance dividend payment and the rest will be distributed as the FDIC liquidates the bank's assets. See the FDIC press release for details.