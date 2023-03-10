0

I understand this has been asked in someway before. Now my turn...

I have lived under the impression that property is always good a investment.

Here are a few reasons I think I should buy a vacation home:

Have a place to take my family
Have something that will always have value
Escape my high tax state if I need to
Run from the next draconian flu measures
AirBnB it when I'm not using it
My inheritance is sitting in cash
When tired of it, my improvements will increase it's sale value
We travel; So better than timeshare or equity share.

Two friends have told me not to do it!

Dave Ramsey says don't do it unless you can pay for it in cash.  
One vacation solution
Taxes. Maintenance. 
Stock market a better return for my inheritance
Kids will get bored of going

I can afford a small mortgage on my salary. I'm pre-qualified for a $300k house.

Isn't property a safer more solid investment?

4
  • 3
    Investment advice is generally off topic here. It is usually subjective and requires information about your personal situation that we don't have and you probably don't want to share. Don't listen to Dave Ramsey though. He knows nothing about your personal situation either.
    – littleadv
    59 mins ago
  • 1
    You're making a good start enumerating the arguments. Keep doing so until you have made a decision.
    – keshlam
    29 mins ago
  • Your solution to someday escaping high taxes is to... buy another property that you'll have pay taxes on in the meantime?
    – chepner
    26 mins ago
  • If the real estate bubble pops and let's say all homes are worth only 10% (one tenth) of what they're worth today, will you be happy with the home, even though you lost all the money and you can't make a profit by selling it back? Because you do get to keep the home in this scenario
    – user253751
    1 min ago

