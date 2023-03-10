I understand this has been asked in someway before. Now my turn...

I have lived under the impression that property is always good a investment.

Here are a few reasons I think I should buy a vacation home:

Have a place to take my family Have something that will always have value Escape my high tax state if I need to Run from the next draconian flu measures AirBnB it when I'm not using it My inheritance is sitting in cash When tired of it, my improvements will increase it's sale value We travel; So better than timeshare or equity share.

Two friends have told me not to do it!

Dave Ramsey says don't do it unless you can pay for it in cash. One vacation solution Taxes. Maintenance. Stock market a better return for my inheritance Kids will get bored of going

I can afford a small mortgage on my salary. I'm pre-qualified for a $300k house.

Isn't property a safer more solid investment?