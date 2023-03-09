I am a Washington state resident. I have a car registered in Washington state. I may have to drive down to California (Bay Area or Los Angeles). However, on the way back to Washington state, I can take the plane. I am thinking therefore considering selling my car in California instead of driving back.

What are the pros and cons, if any, of selling my car in California as a Washington state resident a car registering in Washington state (vs. selling it in Washington state)? I'm looking for pros and cons relevant to https://money.stackexchange.com, e.g. objective financial and fiscal considerations.

I know that the sales tax may be different (sales tax from state, city and county). The local market may be different (i.e., the car's market value depends on the location where it is sold). What else should I be looking at?