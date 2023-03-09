I currently have a high deductible healthcare plan and max out my HSA. I am looking for a primary care doctor and have decided to use a concierge doctor. On the doctor's website it says:

Insurance does not cover the cost of a concierge medicine fee. It is an out-of-pocket expensive. However, healthcare saving accounts such as HSA and FSA can be used towards the cost.

However, when I have googled if this cost is HSA eligible I find all sorts of conflicting information. Even with a concierge doctor I will not be changing my health insurance and plan on keeping my HDHP and contributing to my HSA. How do I find out if the fee is actually eligible to be reimbursed or not?