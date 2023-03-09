0

I currently have a high deductible healthcare plan and max out my HSA. I am looking for a primary care doctor and have decided to use a concierge doctor. On the doctor's website it says:

Insurance does not cover the cost of a concierge medicine fee. It is an out-of-pocket expensive. However, healthcare saving accounts such as HSA and FSA can be used towards the cost.

However, when I have googled if this cost is HSA eligible I find all sorts of conflicting information. Even with a concierge doctor I will not be changing my health insurance and plan on keeping my HDHP and contributing to my HSA. How do I find out if the fee is actually eligible to be reimbursed or not?

The expenses eligible for HSA are generally the same expenses eligible for deduction. The HSA-related IRS Pub. 969 refers to the IRS Pub. 502 on deductible expenses for that matter.

It is unclear what "concierge medicine fee" means. Is it some kind of plan administration fee? Additional insurance cost? Club membership fee? From this article it seems to be a membership fee, and I'm not sure if it would be deductible as such. The IRS Pub 502 explicitly lists "Health club dues" as not allowable.

Without knowing exactly what that means, it's hard to decide whether it is an allowable expense or not. You may want your tax adviser go over this with you.

