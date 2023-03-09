No. Every mailing to the IRS should be done via certified mail, which gives you proof of mailing. Alternatively you can file this specific form online. The extension is automatic, you don't need it to be granted.

You can show the proof of payment which was attached to the form, if asked.

You don't actually need that proof though. If you owed no taxes then it doesn't really matter if you submit the return late, you'll be giving the government a loan of your refund essentially. If you did end up owing, but didn't attach estimated payment to the extension form - you'll still owe late fees on that amount. In essence this form is just a formality.