I was checking a description for the ETF and there was a comparison how many times the market price was above or below NAV. What does this tell me about ETF and why would I need to care about it? NAV is the value of the holdings inside of the ETF and market price is the price for the share unit of ETF. As I understood they should be consistent and as soon as price becomes above nav then more shares created and when goes below shares are redeemed. Why does investor needs to know it?