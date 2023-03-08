0

My uncle is the executor of my grandparents' will. Some of us in the family suspect that he is hiding the existence of trust accounts from his siblings.

Is it plausible for the executor of a trust to hide the existence of a trust account from the beneficiary? My best theory (although I have no hard evidence) is that my uncle is "forgetting" about the existence of one or more trust accounts for his siblings, thinking that he can keep the accounts hidden this way, and if anyone happens to inquire about the accounts, he can reluctantly reveal them and assert that he didn't realize the accounts were there.

If the above is plausible, then what if anything can be done to shed some light on the situation?

