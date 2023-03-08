I understand how owning public shares is technically owning a piece of the company's assets, and if liquidated, the proceeds would be distributed amongst the shareholders. But I think the relation to the "greater fool theory" is valid for retail investors, if the only time these shareholders can profit from owning a public stock is when they sell. Therefore, the only way to benefit from the asset, is to sell it, making you completely dependant on someone else (another retail investor) believing it is worth something. Further more, in the event of a company liquidation, common share holders are last in line to receive any compensation leaving their shares essentially worthless.

A stock that pays a dividend would be the best argument against applying the greater fool theory to today's stock market, in that by owning the stock, you receive a share of the company's profit.

If the company merged or was purchased and acquired, the owner of the stock would still need to sell his shares and be subject to market fluctuations, based on the details of the acquisition. This also doesn't happen very ofter to the point where a retail investor would think of it as a strategy when buying the stock in hopes that it will someday be acquired, since the acquisition isn't always positive for the price of the stock.

Another note is that most public stocks purchased are in fact derivatives, which has no actually rights or ownership of the underlying assets and is simply just a bet made between you and the broker on whether or not the price will go up or down. Furthering the argument in favour for the "great fool theory."

I'm not sure the greater fool theory is 100% accurate for the stock market as a whole but it's difficult to make a solid argument against it for the retail investor.

Another statistic to note is that Price-to-Book ratios P/B (price of the stock in relation to the book value of all the company's assets) of the S&P500 have gone from P/B=2.2 in March 2010 to P/B=4.73 in March 2022. Meaning the average stock price is 4.73 time higher than the value of all the company's assets. And what is even more shocking are the price-per-earnings ratios for many companies, with some popular company stock prices being over 100 times more than their annual earnings. Meaning investors are willing to pay over $100 for every $1 the company earns.

There is obviously no doubt that by the time any financial instrument is offered to the public, it has much less upside, but considering the state of the current financial system is hard for me to see any logical reason to buy a public stock, especially one without a dividend, other than to try and pass it on to the next fool for a higher price. Hot potato.