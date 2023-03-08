Context: I am not an economist. I am a programmer.

Currently, I am developing a program to simulate the stock market by creating an analogous stock market for a group of people.

One of the main feature of the simulated stock market is the stock market graph/chart. However, I do not know how the real stock market chart updates.

Some research on the internet indicated that the stock market price on the graph updates when there is a transaction. In other words, it updates by the last transaction.

However, this feels weird to me since, if no one is selling or buying, the price on the stock market will stagnate forever. In addition, a few schemers could buy/sell at a high price and bumps the price on the graph. But these scenarios does not appear in real life graphs.

So, how do these stock market graph (like the NYSE) really updates?