Context: I am not an economist. I am a programmer.

Currently, I am developing a program to simulate the stock market by creating an analogous stock market for a group of people.

One of the main feature of the simulated stock market is the stock market graph/chart. However, I do not know how the real stock market chart updates.

Some research on the internet indicated that the stock market price on the graph updates when there is a transaction. In other words, it updates by the last transaction.

However, this feels weird to me since, if no one is selling or buying, the price on the stock market will stagnate forever. In addition, a few schemers could buy/sell at a high price and bumps the price on the graph. But these scenarios does not appear in real life graphs.

So, how do these stock market graph (like the NYSE) really updates?

However, this feels weird to me since, if no one is selling or buying, the price on the stock market will stagnate forever.

Why is it weird? If you have no newer valuation, you use the last valuation. There's no "price", there's an "ask" and a "bid". You can use those to determine valuation, but if there are no trades happening it means that the sellers and the buyers are unwilling to agree on what that valuation actually should be.

In addition, a few schemers could buy/sell at a high price and bumps the price on the graph. But these scenarios does not appear in real life graphs.

Yes they do. The lower trading volume the higher is the volatility risk since there's more chances for an individual trade to make a dent. Check some of those out.

  • So does the NYSE and other stock markets update the same way? Just using the last transactions?
    – user121993
    5 mins ago
  • A 'market' generally doesn't have any graphs at all. Indexes do, and their graphs update based on the movements of the underlying participants. There's no graph for NYSE the stock exchange, but there's for "NYSE Composite Index": marketwatch.com/investing/index/nya
    – littleadv
    2 mins ago

