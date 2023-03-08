Everyone tells about support and resistance. This is the most important concept in trading.

But why a support becomes a resistance and vise versa? This pattern happens all the time on charts. From the highest timeframes to the lowest.

What exactly is happening with supply and demand after breakout? Why exactly the price retraces back into the level and then rapidly bounces off?

My thought is like this:

a support is broken

buyers at the level now are trapped, they are in pain

sellers know they are in pain, so they stop selling and wait until the price comes back to sell at a better price

the price comes back and the buyers now happily selling together with the sellers

It seems about right and simple. But I feel there are some more mechanics behind I don't know about.