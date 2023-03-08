My dads coworker claims her 25 yo nephew makes 50k a day by trading penny stocks. She said he started with 5k and his name is currently on the list of top ten most successful traders in the country. She says he looks at it like a game and doesn't care about losses. He told his father to quit his job and gave him 80k a year.

Does anyone familiar with the community know who he is? I'm thinking he could be a guru or scammer. He is likely Vietnamese and lives in Southern California, if that matches any description.

My dad tried asking her for his contact info since i wanted to be mentored by him or be friends, but she was cagey and refused. Now I'm feeling bummed out.