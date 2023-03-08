Suppose I have multiple 1099s, and there are several transactions with the same basis per share, proceeds per share, acquisition date, and disposition date. Can I combine them on form 8949?

For example, can the following lines from a 1099-B:

10 shares XYZ, acquired 1/1/22, disposed 1/15/22, proceeds $110, cost $100

1 shares XYZ, acquired 1/1/22, disposed 1/15/22, proceeds $11, cost $10

1.1 shares XYZ, acquired 1/1/22, disposed 1/15/22, proceeds $12.10, cost $11

be entered on 8949 as:

12.1 shares XYZ, acquired 1/1/22, disposed 1/15/22, proceeds $133.1, cost $121

?

Note that the basis is not reported to the IRS, so exception 1 from the form 8949 instructions does not apply, and I'd be combining them to make wash sale math easier to reason about, so I'd be unable to provide a separate statement as detailed in exception 2.

If this is ok, can a source be provided? I ask because I've seen a few places imply this is fine (as long as basis and dates are the same), but it's not mentioned in the IRS documentation as far as I can tell.