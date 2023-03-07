Consider the following scenario:

On Jan 1 I bought 10 shares of XYZ for $10 each on Jan 1, and sold them for $8 each on Jan 2, resulting in a loss of $20 ($2/share)

On Jan 10 (less than 30 days later), I bought 30 shares of XYZ for $10 each, and sold them on Dec 31 for $11 each, resulting in a profit of $30 ($1/share)

On Jan 1 of the following year, I buy 10 shares at $10 each, and sell them the following day for $10 each, resulting in no net gain.

I understand that the first transaction is a wash sale, and that the disallowed loss of $20 should be added to the basis of the second transaction. The question is this: do I simply add $20 to the basis of the second transaction, or do I split the the second transaction into two transactions, 1 of 10 shares (the replacements shares causing the wash) and 1 of 20 shares and add the $20 only to the former? I ask because the first approach does not result in an additional wash sale, whereas the second does.

With the first approach, I would simply report the transaction on 8494 as a sale of 30 shares with a cost basis of $320, proceeds of $330, and a gain of $10. I have $10 gain for the year.

With the second approach, I would report it as a sale of 10 shares with a basis of $120, proceeds of $110, and a (disallowed) loss of $10. I would also report a sale of 20 shares with a basis of $200, proceeds of $220, and a gain of $20. My gain for the year would be $20, and the disallowed loss would be added to the basis of next year's shares, allowing me to take a $10 loss next year.

Which approach is appropriate? The discussion in IRS Pub 550 talks about determining which shares are replacements, but none of its examples involve splitting a transaction like I've done in approach #2.