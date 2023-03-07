On KuCoin , I want to protect my positions with Stoploss/Take profit, but as we know sl/tp is only supported with Futures trading and not Spot .

So, I decided to go with OCO (One Cancels the Other) orders. imagine this scenario on spot trading:

1- Submit a spot buy order, limit or market, doesn't matter.

2- for selling, I want to be protected by sl/tp , so I wanted to have an OCO order, and use it to protect my sell side. with OCO, we can sell higher than the price we bought (tp), and also trigger sell on stop price (sl).

and this works just fine if you are using KuCoin web UI, but unfortunately, I'm using their Api and OCO orders are not supported yet :/

So my workaround is: instead of one OCO order for sell side, open 2 Stop Limit orders, one for sl and another for tp. and since stop limit orders are not freezing assets, we can have multiple of them open at the same time.

Now my question is, am I right? is there anything missing in what I'm doing? are these 2 ways interchangable?