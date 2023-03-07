0

I don't itemize deductions for Federal and NYS Taxes.

Is NYS Refund still taxable?

Under what circumstances is NYS Refund taxable?

My co-worker says NYS Refund is taxable after $63, but I cannot find this documentation anywhere.

Please clarify.

