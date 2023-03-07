0

I started to study trading just a couple of weeks ago and am currently practicing with binance mock trading (futures perpetual). The problem is that on binance futures website it shows, for instance, a range of price level between 78 to 95 for LTCUSDT, while on tradingview it is about 85-89. Forgetting that, even the shapes of the candlesticks do not match for the last 3 days for instance. I am putting the images of both charts below.

Note: I chose "LTCUSDT Perpetual Futures" on tradingview, there is also a spot chart but it does not match with binance as well.

Overall, the chart on binance shows a much more volatile market compared to tradingview info. Any provided reason for that difference is highly appreciated. Lastly, what chart should I trust when I am trading as a swing trader?

binance

tradingview

