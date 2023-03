does that mean that all non-competitive bids got the low rate (3.100%)?

No. All competitive and noncompetitive bids that are filled receive the same rate, which is the rate of the highest filled bid.

Bid 4 was the last accepted competitive bid, its max price will be the price that all (both competitive and noncompetitive) bidders will receive.

