The United States' 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act nearly doubled the U.S. federal income tax's standard deduction from its 2017 level, starting in 2018. My state also increased its income tax standard deduction to match the new federal one.

Did every U.S. state (with an income tax) nearly double its standard deduction to match the federal one in 2018? If so, why? Wouldn't this represent a massive unplanned state income tax cut, leading to greatly disrupted state budgets?

More generally, does any U.S. state (with an income tax) choose to set its standard deduction differently from the U.S. federal income tax's standard deduction? If not, why not?

Most States "conform" to the Federal tax code and basically say "whatever is income or deductions for Federal - is also for us", but not all. Some States conform to a specific snapshot of the Federal code (California and Texas, for example), others conform only to parts of the code (for example only conform to the individual tax code, or only to corporate code, or only to some other part of the code).

The map here shows which states conform to the Federal code, and how.

As to why... Some states choose to be fully conformant to the IRC to remove the burden of managing their own code, others choose not to to retain the flexibility of setting their own tax policy.

  • I understand the practical benefits of copying the federal code, but it seems strange that they would continue to do so when the federal code undergoes a drastic change like the TC&JA. Since state governments (except Vermont) are constitutionally required to balance their budgets, wouldn't the sudden federal tax cut prompt a big involuntary state budget cut? That seems like a high price to pay for administrative simplicity.
    I don't believe that the map linked to is all that reliable. I know that Illinois computes Illinois taxable income differently from "whatever is income or deductions for Federal - is also for us"
    @tparker "Since state governments (except Vermont) are constitutionally required to balance their budgets". It's much more complicated than that. 2 states have no balanced budget requirement, 9 states are "weak", and 8 states have statutory instead of constitutional BBRs.
More generally, does any U.S. state (with an income tax) choose to set its standard deduction differently from the U.S. federal income tax's standard deduction? If not, why not?

Illinois has no standard deduction at all but it does have a personal exemption of about $2000 per person. As far as I can remember, this exemption did not increase when the Federal standard deduction did (and the Federal personal exemption was eliminated). Illinois does begin with the Federal AGI as the starting point but then modifies the Federal AGI in several ways to determine the taxable income for Illinois income tax purposes. The modifications include standard stuff like deducting interest paid by US Government obligations, adding on municipal bond income from bonds issued by other states, but most important -- deducting all retirement income such as pension payments, IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, and Social Security payments from Federal AGI to arrive at the Illinois AGI. Illinois also charges a flat tax rate (as required by the State Constitution) of 4.95% on the Illinois taxable income with no special rates for long-term capital gains or qualified dividends.

