The United States' 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act nearly doubled the U.S. federal income tax's standard deduction from its 2017 level, starting in 2018. My state also increased its income tax standard deduction to match the new federal one.

Did every U.S. state (with an income tax) nearly double its standard deduction to match the federal one in 2018? If so, why? Wouldn't this represent a massive unplanned state income tax cut, leading to greatly disrupted state budgets?

More generally, does any U.S. state (with an income tax) choose to set its standard deduction differently from the U.S. federal income tax's standard deduction? If not, why not?