Assume a retail investor who:

can purchase Treasury bonds on the secondary market through their broker without any fees or markups (e.g., via Charles Schwab).

can only submit non-competitive bids when purchasing Treasury bonds on the primary market, i.e. cannot submit competitive bids (e.g., that's a limitation of the Charles Schwab website).

Is it financially preferable to purchase Treasury bonds on the primary market or on the secondary market?

E.g., the secondary market has a bid-ask spread, while non-competitive bids typically give sub-optimal yield-to-maturity. Let's ignore the fact that the investor may have to wait for the auction date on the primary market.