I have a J-1 VISA as Research Scholar to pursue full-time research at an American university.

The VISA is sponsored by the university and expires on June 2023. I am planning to move back to Europe when my VISA expires. I am a European citizen.

I have received a part-time consulting job offer from a European company. According to the consulting agreement, I will not be an employee of the company, but I will work as an independent contractor.

I will get compensation for this consulting activity from April - June 2023 while living in the US.

Should I pay taxes for the April-June compensation in the US? What do you suggest to do?