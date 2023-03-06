I bought stocks on margin with a current interest rate of 11%. I will have to sell two thirds of my stocks to pay the debit and stop interest from accumulating, which is decreasing my equity. Most of the problem came from one stock that lost half to two-thirds of the value over the last year. All of the other stocks have gone up or remained stable. The losing, problem stock has a chance of going back up and is a "Strong Buy" right now. I cannot put in more securities or money to stabilize the account. Should I sell this two-thirds of my stocks or hand the account over to a broker at the company, which is not a fiduciary, in hopes that they can do better than me with this situation. Do I have another option? Thanks for any input.