When I transfer money from my account to another account (such as from Traditional IRA to Roth IRA), the rule is that if the money has appreciated, then I need to pay tax on it.

But the money is in a money market form, so what if the amount appreciated, let's say by one cent or a few cents, and I didn't pay tax on it, is there a provision or rule or rule of thumb that it won't be followed?

Similarly, if there was some transfer of money and let's say, if the limit of IRA and Roth IRA is $6500 per year, but if there was some small mistakes and the amount is $6501.56, then would that be a big concern or cause a revoke of the whole account?

If it is spending 2 hours for a few cents or a $1.56 error, it can be somewhat wasteful for their time and my time, and if it can be ignored, it'd be more beneficial to us, but if they revoke the whole account, that is another matter.