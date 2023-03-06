On Carta and elsehwere I have read the following:

Delaware also doesn’t require any state taxes for companies that are registered there but aren’t physically located in the state.

What exactly is meant by not being "physically located in the state"?

I'm assuming state taxes only refers to corporate income tax, and you'd still have to pay the franchise tax

If, for example, I was resident in a different state e.g. WY and registered my Inc. in DE, does that mean I do not need to pay Delaware's corporate income tax of 8.7%?