On Carta and elsehwere I have read the following:
Delaware also doesn’t require any state taxes for companies that are registered there but aren’t physically located in the state.
- What exactly is meant by not being "physically located in the state"?
- I'm assuming state taxes only refers to corporate income tax, and you'd still have to pay the franchise tax
If, for example, I was resident in a different state e.g. WY and registered my Inc. in DE, does that mean I do not need to pay Delaware's corporate income tax of 8.7%?