I will be completing a project in another state, and I will be paid as an independent contractor (and issued a 1099). I will be working in my own state and submitting my work when done with the project. As far as I understand, I am only required to pay federal income tax and self employment tax on this. Because I will not perform the work in the other state, I won't have to pay that state's income tax. (My state of residence does not have an income tax, so that isn't a factor.)

Will I ever need to prove to this other state that I performed the work at home? If so, what kind of documentation would suffice?

Will I ever need to prove to this other state that I performed the work at home?

They may demand you to file a non-resident return and report/pay taxes on the income unless you can show it wasn't taxable by them, yes.

If so, what kind of documentation would suffice?

Whatever proves where you were physically located at the time the job was done.

