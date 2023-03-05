Lenders obviously care about the debt-to-income ratio, since it can influence whether one gets a mortgage or other types of loans. This makes sense: taking on new credit is more of a risk for people with more existing bills to pay and can increase the likelihood of non-payment, and people with a low debt-to-income history show experience with keeping their debt at levels that they can pay.

However, the debt-to-income ratio is not included in most major credit scores in the United States, unlike credit utilization, credit mix, account length, and so forth. Why is this?