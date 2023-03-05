0

Lenders obviously care about the debt-to-income ratio, since it can influence whether one gets a mortgage or other types of loans. This makes sense: taking on new credit is more of a risk for people with more existing bills to pay and can increase the likelihood of non-payment, and people with a low debt-to-income history show experience with keeping their debt at levels that they can pay.

However, the debt-to-income ratio is not included in most major credit scores in the United States, unlike credit utilization, credit mix, account length, and so forth. Why is this?

Improve this question
New contributor
Obie 2.0 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Obie 2.0 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.