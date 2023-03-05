A 401k can have risky and less risky investments.

What are recommended as the least risky investments within a 401k within the USA??

Presently most of the 401k is in conservative funds (PHYZX, MWTIX).

401k adviser has suggested an annuity (e.g. $100k, wait 2 years, gives $8200/year for life), one drawback I know of is inflation, there have to be other options.

The 'guaranteed' account (fixed income I think it's called on the 401k site) probably has a lower interest rate than the rate of inflation, so it would lose value/purchasing power.

What other kinds of investments can I do within the 401k to minimize the effects of any recession upon the 401k overall??

Actual withdrawals out of the 401k are taxed, though some of it comes back as tax refunds later.

Thank you, :) p