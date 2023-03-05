I want to accrue flight miles/points from everyday purchases. I'm looking at the "Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card". It states "Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day." I pay about $2,000 on rent for my apartment. I verified that my apartment supports paying with credit card. If I were to pay for a month's worth of rent with this card, does that mean I will accrue 4,000 miles? That's enough miles to cover more than half the country (United States).
This must be too good to be true. I'm new to credit card rewards programs, so I'm likely overlooking something.