I want to accrue flight miles/points from everyday purchases. I'm looking at the "Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card". It states "Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day." I pay about $2,000 on rent for my apartment. I verified that my apartment supports paying with credit card. If I were to pay for a month's worth of rent with this card, does that mean I will accrue 4,000 miles? That's enough miles to cover more than half the country (United States).

This must be too good to be true. I'm new to credit card rewards programs, so I'm likely overlooking something.

If I were to pay for a month's worth of rent with this card, does that mean I will accrue 4,000 miles?

It sounds like it, yes.

That's enough miles to cover more than half the country (United States).

Redemption rates vary, but it is certainly not the case that one mile of points can be redeemed for one mile of travel. Usually you earn one reward mile per mile flown, so obviously they can't redeem at that same rate - if they did, you'd be getting two tickets for the price of one.

Usually redemption is more like a factor of 10: 10 times as many rewards miles must be cashed in than the length of the trip. For example, DC to LA on Southwest ranges from 25,000 to 50,000 points/miles. Details will vary by program and airline.

Remember, rewards are paid for out of fees that the card provider charges to the bank. These vary, but after subtracting what the bank keeps for itself, roughly 1% is available for "rewards". This is why "1% cash back" is very common. On your $2000 rent payment, that's $20 per month or $240 per year. That could possibly earn you a plane ticket one a year, but certainly not every month.

1
  • On the other hand, this does mean you may want to consider putting all your largest purchases on a card which earns points with the same airline. Which is another part of what this promotion is intended to encourage you to do. ... And of course this assumes your landlord accepts payment by credit card; they may not. (One of my credit cards tried to promote '"credit card checks" by offering a 10% rebate on the first five. I promptly used them for rent, pocketed the rebate, and told them never to send me any more because I distrusted their security. Hey, free money...)
    – keshlam
    10 mins ago

