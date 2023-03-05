If I were to pay for a month's worth of rent with this card, does that mean I will accrue 4,000 miles?

It sounds like it, yes.

That's enough miles to cover more than half the country (United States).

Redemption rates vary, but it is certainly not the case that one mile of points can be redeemed for one mile of travel. Usually you earn one reward mile per mile flown, so obviously they can't redeem at that same rate - if they did, you'd be getting two tickets for the price of one.

Usually redemption is more like a factor of 10: 10 times as many rewards miles must be cashed in than the length of the trip. For example, DC to LA on Southwest ranges from 25,000 to 50,000 points/miles. Details will vary by program and airline.

Remember, rewards are paid for out of fees that the card provider charges to the bank. These vary, but after subtracting what the bank keeps for itself, roughly 1% is available for "rewards". This is why "1% cash back" is very common. On your $2000 rent payment, that's $20 per month or $240 per year. That could possibly earn you a plane ticket one a year, but certainly not every month.