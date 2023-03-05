On Side I have a LLC that I use to file Taxes on Schedule C of 1040. One CPA suggested me t switch to S Corp by filling for 2553. After couple of years i realize that I am paying more to run the Payroll and CPA fees. So I want to switch to regular Schedule C of 1040.

When i search online there is a classification type C-Corp and that is more complex, So my question is not about converting to C-Corp, but regular partnership that uses Schedule C of 1040. On form 2553, I could not find a way to revert, so it should be some other form and guidance will be appreciated.