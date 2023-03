The IRS wants a 1099-HC form, or at least key data from it including the company's ID and your account number. If the insurer hasn't sent you one, and you can't find it on their web portal, contact them and ask them how to obtain it.

Some state tax forms ask for a state certificate as well, obtainable the same ways.

I don't know whether any of your other documents would have the company ID. I suspect not. If they do, the company can tell you where to look; we wouldn't know.