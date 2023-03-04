0

I have been tried to get pre-approval for an auto loan from different companies like Carmax and Carvana. Before I applied, they had a calculator to estimate payments, and the asterix, it says "Rates depending on good credit score". My credit score is above 800. Yet, when I finally get the pre-approval numbers from for a loan, they say my rates are 2-3x advertised. Ex. Carvana said someone with 750-850 should get 6.99% interest rate, but after putting in my details, including salary of 75k/year, they only gave me an offer of 14%. Is there some factor I'm overlooking beyond my credit score explaining why the interest rates are so much higher than what they initially suggested?

  • No way to know for sure unless you ask them directly but I'd guess your income is too low compared to the loan amount/your existing loan balances.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    16 mins ago

