I have been tried to get pre-approval for an auto loan from different companies like Carmax and Carvana. Before I applied, they had a calculator to estimate payments, and the asterix, it says "Rates depending on good credit score". My credit score is above 800. Yet, when I finally get the pre-approval numbers from for a loan, they say my rates are 2-3x advertised. Ex. Carvana said someone with 750-850 should get 6.99% interest rate, but after putting in my details, including salary of 75k/year, they only gave me an offer of 14%. Is there some factor I'm overlooking beyond my credit score explaining why the interest rates are so much higher than what they initially suggested?