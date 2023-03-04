I have borrowed money from a family member, and I have been keeping track of exactly how much I owe them down to fractions of cents. The amount owed has been steadily growing by a couple of hundred dollars each month.

The problem is inflation is starting to make a significant difference on the value of money, and I haven't been adjusting for inflation OR interest.

I think I should apply interest after indexation.

I've got a better idea of how to calculate interest compared to indexation, however, I'm still having trouble with interest.

I use the annual fixed interest rate of 5% and multiply it by the accumulative debt, divided by 12 months. Adding that amount to a new accumulative debt column should yield the total owed, but since I haven't been adding interest to the original accumulative debt amounts, I believe there's a slight difference in the amount.

I'm not sure how to calculate this difference, but I believe once it's calculated for each month that I'll have to use a different method of calculating interest for future months where interest is accounted for, and I don't know how to do that, either. Perhaps a new 'helper' column? I don't know.

With indexation, I believe I also have to calculate with the accumulative debt. The problem I'm facing is that sometimes the indexed amount is negative when I believe it should be positive.

I got the quarterly CPI figures from the abs website, for example from here, going back for each quarter since the loan inception, and copied for each of the 3 months in the quarter.

I see that the CPI formula is calculated by ((new level/old level)-1)*100% .

So with the CPI formula, I have been using the most recent CPI level ('new') and then the CPI level of when the monthly accrued amount is loaned ('old') and then multiplying that amount by the accumulative loan amount. Then, I add that to the original accumulative amount in a new column.

Similarly with interest, I'm not sure how to calculate the slight differences. I figure that the indexation amount should vary slightly up or down (more up recently) but it seems to be the opposite.

For instance, in August of 2022, the 'old' CPI level is 3.2. The 'current' CPI level is always 0.9 for each month (latest available level at time of writing) for the September quarter (so the final amount is really only accurate for the amounts recorded up until Sept-December) so I've been using the formula ((0.9/3.2)-1)*100% = -0.72% which yields a negative amount in the calculated monthly indexation, when I believe it should be positive. In fact, the last few rows are negative when I think they should be positive.

Am I applying the indexation formula incorrectly in my spreadsheet?

How do I calculate indexation and interest every month up until the most recent quarter?

After the debt amount is indexed and interest applied correctly every month, how do I calculate the newly applied debt amount figures from then on?

Any guidance is appreciated.