Suppose a US hobby artist consistently has more expenses than income, so the activity does not qualify as a business. But suppose the hobby has income from selling paintings. How should the artist report this activity to the IRS, and can the hobby income be offset by the hobby expenses?

Assume hobby expenses each year are $2000, and hobby income each year is $1000. Also assume the artist has a regular-paying job that earns $50,000 per year.