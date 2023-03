I'm in the market for a used pickup and I found one with the options I like, but it's in Canada (I'm in the USA). I'm mostly concerned about crossing the border on the way back - it's just a bill of sale and the title ok, and are there any import taxes or fees I should be aware of?

The particular vehicle is a 2015 F-150. I've been told there is no tax because it was made in the USA, is that correct?

Are there any taxes or fees I would need to pay to Canada?