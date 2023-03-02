I'm filing my taxes with HR Block and I'm concerned that what I'm being told about my excess HSA contribution may not be accurate. I'm told that if I roll the excess into the next year then:

I pay income tax on the excess I also pay a 6% excise tax I have to contribute less the amount of the excess this year.

If it was 2) and either 1) or 3) then that would make some sense. But 1) and 3) doesn't sound right to me. Being in the 22% tax bracket, and the excess being $2,650, that would mean I'm really being penalized to the tune of $742 between 2) and 3).

Is that right? I understand there may be another option for me to just withdraw the excess before filing and I may pursue that option, but I also have questions about that so I will make a separate post about it. And even if that is a better option, if it turns out that using this option wasn't explained to me properly and I would really only be penalized the 6% excise tax then I may go ahead with this option just for the convenience so I definitely do want to get clarification here even if I have a better option.