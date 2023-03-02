Can I receive money into my USD wise account from someone who doesn't have a wise account.
Thanks in Advance
Yes, they would just make a bank transfer to Wise in their local currency and Wise would pass it along to you, based on the account information provided in the reference.
Receiving money into your account works just like a regular bank account. Just share the account details of the currency you want to be paid to the person or business who wants to pay you.
https://wise.com/help/articles/2898124/how-do-i-receive-money