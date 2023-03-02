0

I received notification of approval from Lending Club. He said it was structured as a "tidal loan" and an insurance fee would need to paid upfront to allow funding.

Does this sound legit??

Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
Bob Stanley is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 2
    The only reference I see to "tidal loans" is a sketchy blog site that describes them as interest-only loans. I'd avoid interest-only loans AND anything that requires upfront "insurance" payment. If you don't understand the terms of the loan fully then walk away.
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • Anything where you are asked to pay up front for something you didn't order is a scam. Period.
    – keshlam
    25 mins ago
  • Did you solicit the loan or did someone from "Lending Club" reach out to you? I'm also wondering if there might be a typo/misunderstanding of tidal vs title, as in title insurance?
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    20 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Bob Stanley is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.