I received notification of approval from Lending Club. He said it was structured as a "tidal loan" and an insurance fee would need to paid upfront to allow funding.
Does this sound legit??
Thanks
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I received notification of approval from Lending Club. He said it was structured as a "tidal loan" and an insurance fee would need to paid upfront to allow funding.
Does this sound legit??
Thanks