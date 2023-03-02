The CRA can help you here. It is possible the firm has sent copies to the CRA but not to you, in which case you can get them from the CRA. (At this point it is only 2 days overdue, you should have got it by the end of February, so it may arrive shortly, but they probably sent it electronically to the CRA.) Or perhaps they have not sent them to anyone, which is an offense the CRA will deal with once they know.

This page sets out your options. You can ask the CRA for the missing slip or you can do your taxes estimating your numbers. Assuming you got T4 slips for the 2020 and 2021 years, this should not be an impossible task. If you have any kind of pay stubs that include gross pay and deductions (which you should get each time you are paid) you can add things up to reconstruct your own T4 then compare it to previous years to see that it's reasonable.

Bottom line: you can and should do your taxes (and claim a refund if, like most people, more tax was deducted than you end up owing) even if your employer is not meeting their obligations.