I keep an emergency fund in a savings account where it is liquid and easy to access. It is a sizable amount, but my bank offers a laughable savings rate. It doesn't even pay enough over a year to require a form 1099-INT, which has a $10 threshold despite the fact that the balance is nearly a year's income. This is pretty standard for local banks, though, so no surprise.

Online savings accounts exist and offer a much more competitive rate. Unfortunately none of these banks will allow the account to be created in the name of a revocable family trust.

Does anyone know why? It shouldn't be that much harder or riskier for the bank to allow this. In fact it would seem that people who go to the trouble of creating a family trust would be more money-conscious, more likely to save, and more likely to carry a high balance.

But why won't these only online banks accept a trust?

  • To open an account in the name of a trust, you generally have additional paperwork and documentation to submit: e.g. a copy of the notarized trust agreement (or parts of it), including amendments, trustees/grantors, whether trustees can act alone or only in agreement, and beneficiary information. These banks may have judged it as not profitable enough to justify creating a whole new process for them.
    – Stan H
    40 mins ago
  • Unfortunately none of these banks will allow the account to be created in the name of a revocable family trust - really? None? I doubt it.
    – littleadv
    40 mins ago

But why won't these only online banks accept a trust?

They will. I know for a fact because my trust has such an account. Call their customer service and ask for instructions on how to open it. Usually you'll need to send a trust certificate (probably notarized) as part of the opening documents package.

  • Hmm. I just tried three well-known banks, and all said they don't. Is there a bank in particular that you know of that DOES?
    – nuggethead
    19 mins ago
  • I'm assuming you're in the US? I have a trust account with Ally, I know ETrade and Fidelity are also fine with trusts.
    – littleadv
    10 mins ago
  • Yes, US. I'll check those out. And they offer straight FDIC savings, not just investments?
    – nuggethead
    2 mins ago
  • Yes, it's a regular bank account
    – littleadv
    1 min ago

