On a 1099-DIV, what does this column heading mean?
Paid/Adjusted in 2023 for 2022
Does it refer to dividends that were earned (e.g. the record date came in 2022) but not paid?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
On a 1099-DIV, what does this column heading mean?
Paid/Adjusted in 2023 for 2022
Does it refer to dividends that were earned (e.g. the record date came in 2022) but not paid?
It refers to moneys paid in 2022, initially characterized as dividends, and then in 2023 retroactively reclassified as something else (usually non-dividend distributions, i.e.: adjustments to basis). The amount adjusted should show up in a different box from the original amount. For example, if a non-dividend distribution was classified as a dividend and reported in box 1, after adjustment it would then be reported in box 3.