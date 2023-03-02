0

On a 1099-DIV, what does this column heading mean?

Paid/Adjusted in 2023 for 2022

Does it refer to dividends that were earned (e.g. the record date came in 2022) but not paid?

2
  1
    what type of account is connected to the 1099?
    – mhoran_psprep
    3 hours ago
  • @mshoran_psprep It is a brokerage account with dividends from stock. Nearly all of the dividends are qualified.
    – Bob
    3 hours ago

0

It refers to moneys paid in 2022, initially characterized as dividends, and then in 2023 retroactively reclassified as something else (usually non-dividend distributions, i.e.: adjustments to basis). The amount adjusted should show up in a different box from the original amount. For example, if a non-dividend distribution was classified as a dividend and reported in box 1, after adjustment it would then be reported in box 3.

