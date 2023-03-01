During 2022, I performed a 1031 like-kind exchange, in which I sold a piece of undeveloped land, and used the proceeds towards purchase of a vacation rental house. (This is a way of deferring capital-gains on the property that was sold).

The lawyer who handled the sale of the land (the "relinquished property") issued a "substitute" Form1099-S, which shows the full sale price in box 2 ("gross proceeds") and leaves Box 4 ("X here if property or services received") blank.

I believe this is incorrect and have told the lawyer such, citing this IRS publication: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i1099s.pdf and quoting (from the top-right of page 4) ""If you are reporting a like-kind exchange of property for which no gross proceeds are reportable, enter -0- (zero) in box 2 and enter an “X” in the checkbox in box 4".

The lawyer's response is "We actually just issue the sale and the amount it was sold for. You would work with your CPA on the details of the net proceeds after expenses or as in your case the reinvestment of the funds."

I have no CPA, and I'm not sure what a CPA would do, besides filing Form 8824 with my return, which of course I am doing.

Is the lawyer incorrect, and if so, what can I do about it ? And more to the point, do I need to somehow include this 1099-S in my Schedule D, and if so, how do I handle that without showing a big capital gain ?