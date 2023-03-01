How does someone pay alimony on their gross salary if they are employed by someone else? Suppose the partners agree on giving half of the gross monthly salary as alimony. If said person has X gross income per month which is taxed before having it in their bank account, how can they first pay X/2 to their ex-partner and then be taxed on the remaining X/2? Do they have to wait one year to claim the alimony as costs in their tax return or can they tell the tax office right away so that each month they are taxed on X/2? The countries I am concerned are Netherlands and Belgium, but insight from other places is also welcome.