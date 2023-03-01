0

I want to gain exposure to the underlying portfolio (long some stocks, while short some stocks) using options. While I have limited cash for margin, so I have a hard time figuring out the exp date and strike prices.

I do realize that at a given expiration date, the in-the-money options tend to provide higher delta-theta ratio. And a long expiration date option will suffer less from time decay. However, they are generally more expensive.

Say I want to gain a 3x leverage on the underlying portfolio(buy 3x shares, short 3x shares), which options, in general, shall I consider?

  • Computing leverage for options is explained here. Delta/theta makes no sense to look at.
    – AKdemy
    43 mins ago
  • A personal recommendation, if you have limited cash for margin, I am inclined to say it's best you do not play around with options and leverage.
    – AKdemy
    31 mins ago

