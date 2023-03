I have a 16-year-old doing some freelancing as a side gig. I'm pretty certain that the PayPal income does not meet the $20k/200 threshold. There has not been any 1099 forms from PayPal. Should any actions be taken?

The freelancing "work" is also actually 1. finding clients and 2. finding ghostwriters/designers to do work assigned by the clients. So, how to write and deduct #2 off, if possible?