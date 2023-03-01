Expenses are only deductible to the extent that they're ordinary and necessary (See the IRC Sec. 162(a)).

What is "ordinary" and what is "necessary"? The IRS Taxpayer Advocate says this:

... The Supreme Court describes an “ordinary” expense as customary or usual and of common or frequent occurrence in the taxpayer’s trade or business. The Court describes a “necessary” expense as one that is appropriate and helpful for development of the business. ... ... Common law also requires that in addition to being ordinary and necessary, the amount of the expense must be reasonable for the expense to be deductible. ...

As usual, in the end it comes to facts and circumstances. Can you prove that this expense is both ordinary and necessary, and the amounts are reasonable to the expense? If not - then no, you cannot deduct it.

In case of standard mileage deduction it's a moot point since all the vehicle related expenses are included in it.